Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.1 %

WTW opened at $236.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.03 and a 200 day moving average of $234.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

