Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.22. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
