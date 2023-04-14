Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

