Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.09% of Aspen Aerogels worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $429.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.11. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.