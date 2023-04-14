Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $601,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 848,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after buying an additional 1,648,109 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,879,000 after buying an additional 422,827 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,721 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,741,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

