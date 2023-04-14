Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $632,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $255.74. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.