Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

UNH opened at $526.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.96. The stock has a market cap of $490.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

