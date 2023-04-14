Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Anterix by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Anterix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,135.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at $809,487.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

