Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $291,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 77,003 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.