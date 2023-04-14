Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $180.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

