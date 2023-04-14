Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

