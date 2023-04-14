Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $134.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

