Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

