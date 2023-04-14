WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research firms have commented on WSFS. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

