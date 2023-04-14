Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $240.61.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Zscaler by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

