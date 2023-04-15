1,086 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.95. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

