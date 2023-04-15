10,900 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

