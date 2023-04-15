3,174 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

