3,850 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $43,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

