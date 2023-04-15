4,078 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $221.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

