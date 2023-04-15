428 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.25 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

