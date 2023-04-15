611 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $244.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average is $226.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.