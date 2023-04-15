AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.59 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $285.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

