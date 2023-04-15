abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.14 ($2.26).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.66) target price on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of abrdn to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 210 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

ABDN stock opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($2.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -769.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,555.56%.

In related news, insider Mike O’Brien acquired 47,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £100,182.80 ($124,065.39). 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

