ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 40620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.90.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

