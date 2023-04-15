Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

AAVVF stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $967.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

