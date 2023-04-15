AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,342 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

