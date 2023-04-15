AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.7 %

PGR stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

