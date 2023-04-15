AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 30.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Entergy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,592,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.41.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

