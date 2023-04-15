AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

