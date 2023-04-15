AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.55.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.