AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

WSO stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

