AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

