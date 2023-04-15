Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AMTX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.
Aemetis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.23 on Friday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aemetis (AMTX)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.