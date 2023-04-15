Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMTX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.23 on Friday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

About Aemetis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.