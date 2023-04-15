Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after buying an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AFL opened at $66.21 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.