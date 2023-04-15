Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $66.21 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.