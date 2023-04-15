Aflac Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,579 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 2,074 call options.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.