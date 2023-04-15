agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $29.38 Average PT from Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,493. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in agilon health by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in agilon health by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

AGL stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

