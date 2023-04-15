AIA Group Ltd Acquires 333 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 178.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $892.27 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $896.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $838.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.11. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

