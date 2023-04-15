AIA Group Ltd Acquires 4,358 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

