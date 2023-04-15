AIA Group Ltd Acquires 46,115 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

