AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.