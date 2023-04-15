AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $153.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.42. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

