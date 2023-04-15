AIA Group Ltd Buys 3,075 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

GLW opened at $34.78 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.