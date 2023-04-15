AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 945.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 45.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cognex by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Cognex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

