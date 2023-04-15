AIA Group Ltd Has $413,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

CMS opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.