AIA Group Ltd Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,502 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Upwork by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,358 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Up 0.2 %

UPWK opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,991 shares of company stock worth $704,683 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.