AIA Group Ltd Has $659,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $500.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.24.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

