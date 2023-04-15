AIA Group Ltd Has $683,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

