AIA Group Ltd Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,372,000 after acquiring an additional 112,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

